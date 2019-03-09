AUGUSTA – Richard L. Lovely Jr., 71 of South Gardiner, Maine, passed away on March 2, 2019, at Togus Springs, Hospice Unit at Togus VA Medical Center, after a long battle with COPD and cancer.

Rick was born on Aug. 2, 1947 the eldest son of Richard L Lovely Sr and his wife Julia. He was a member of East Auburn Baptist Church.

Rick moved to Maine his senior year of high school and graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1965. He married Eileen McLaughlin in 1966 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1970. They lived in South Gardiner where they raised their sons Rick III and Randy. Rick was a devoted father and worked hard to provide a good life for his family. He had a passion for reading, fishing, hunting, and fast cars. The pride and joy of his life were his grandchildren. You seldom saw Rick without Zach until Justin was born. Then there was the three of them. He shared his passion of fishing, hunting, and cars with each of them. He was affectionately known as “B” to his grandchildren. Just when he thought his life couldn’t get any better, his beautiful granddaughters, Nickyia and Hailee, entered his life. And now there were five. In 2014, he was blessed with a great-grandson, Waylon. One thing Rick always insisted on was that everyone sit at the table together as a family for each evening meal. He was also a great prankster and talker. You knew when you engaged in a conversation with Rick you better have more than a few minutes. Rick was an avid coffee drinker – you never saw him without his coffee cup. Same cup for 23 years. After his first wife passed away, Rick became a bit of a hermit for about two years until he met Roberta. God gave him a second chance of love. They married and had six wonderful years together.

He worked as a warehouse-man at Associated Groceries, foreman for Maine Central Railroad, manager at Morbark/Metco, Napa parts driver and numerous other jobs as well.

Rick was predeceased by his parents, Richard L. Lovely Sr. and his wife, Julia; first wife, Eileen Lovely.

Rick is survived by his second wife of six years, Roberta Pratt Lovely of South Gardiner; his eldest son, Richard L. Lovely III and his wife, Lisa, of West Gardiner; his youngest son, Randy F. Lovely of Randolph; grandchildren, Zachary, Justin, Nickyia, and Hailee of West Gardiner; and great-grandson, Waylon. He is also survived by his sister, Sheila and her husband, Bruce Rollins, of Jefferson; and by his brother, Bruce Wayne Lovely and his wife, Sharon, in Texas. He is also survived by many other family members and friends; and his dog, Emma – a human trapped in a dog’s body.

A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., at East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Ave, Auburn, Maine. Burial will be in the spring in the family plot in South Gardiner.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

The Kennebec Valley Humane Society, Travis Mills

Foundation, or East Auburn Baptist Church building fund.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

