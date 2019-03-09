These four officers are leading the Student Senate at Central Maine Community College during a busy and activity-filled year. From left are William Bishop, president; Derek Kuusela, vice president; Brink Beaulieu, treasurer; and Casay Mohamed, secretary. The Senate is the governing body for all student activities and the official student voice on campus. Senators are elected by the student body and are responsible for allocating funds received from activity fees paid by students.

