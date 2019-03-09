At the Fire and Ice Festival in Farmington on Saturday, people waited in long lines for a chance at the tubing park or a ride in a horse-drawn wagon. Between trips Erica Gosselin of Auburn holds her daughter, Eden Gosselin, so she could get a closer look at Kendrick Charles’ horses. (Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden)
At the Fire and Ice Festival in Farmington on Saturday, Jeff Marcotte of Strong and his daughter, Josey Marcotte, make their way down the snow tubing park. Franklin Savings Bank and E.L. Vining and Son sponsored the event. (Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden)
