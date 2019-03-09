Kenneth Newton, right, discovers he can play country music by Conway Twitty on his cellphone at Blake Street Towers in Lewiston on Saturday. Todd Marquis Boutin, left, is one of four SPi Global employees who spent the morning showing residents how to become better acquainted with technology. Robinson Copland of SPi Global said volunteers helped senior residents with questions on enlarging text, cloud storage backup, security and how to download “brain game apps that challenge their mind.” Lewiston is the United States headquarters for SPi Global. Employees participated in community service projects Friday and Saturday. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
UMaine Sports
-
bPlus
-
bPlus
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.