Kenneth Newton, right, discovers he can play country music by Conway Twitty on his cellphone at Blake Street Towers in Lewiston on Saturday. Todd Marquis Boutin, left, is one of four SPi Global employees who spent the morning showing residents how to become better acquainted with technology. Robinson Copland of SPi Global said volunteers helped senior residents with questions on enlarging text, cloud storage backup, security and how to download “brain game apps that challenge their mind.” Lewiston is the United States headquarters for SPi Global. Employees participated in community service projects Friday and Saturday. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)

