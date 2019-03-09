FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main St., will overflow with sound Thursday, March 21, as Union Duke, a Toronto-based folk quintet, takes the stage with an explosive live show. Bridging soulful indie folk/rock with bluegrass and splash of country, the group belts out soaring harmonies with three, four and even five voices. The songs are irresistible, the perfect fit for any venue. These five guys have been making a commotion in one way or another since they were kids.

For their third record, “Golden Days,” Union Duke recorded live off the floor to capture the raw, joyful energy of their concerts. Then they brought in Grammy award-winning mix engineer Mark Lawson (Arcade Fire, Basia Bulat, Timbre Timber) to bring the mixes to life.

The band works hard, traveling back and forth across the country playing to fans young and old from coast to coast. They’ve played sold out shows where crowds know all the words. They’ve performed at countless festivals, including TURF, Mariposa and Summerfolk, topping the list of must-see acts. Their enthusiasm is infectious, and they leave every audience smiling — maybe the golden days aren’t so distant after all. To find out more about this Toronto based quintet band find them at unionduke.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m., jam session begins at 6:15 p.m. and the concert kicks off at 7 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults, $10/$5 for students, including college students with ID. Refreshments will be available during jam session and intermission by donation.

For ticket reservations call 207-491-5919. The Old South Church Concert Series is also on Facebook.

