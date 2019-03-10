AUBURN — A 19-year-old Auburn man was charged Saturday with traveling at double the posted speed limit on Minot Avenue, according to Maine State Police.

Police said the incident started at about 4:40 p.m. when Trooper Nathan Jamo of Troop B was patrolling on Minot Avenue and noticed a vehicle approaching him “at an extreme rate of speed.”

At that point, Minot Avenue is four lanes and “traffic saturation was steady due to the Saturday evening commute,” according to a post on the State Police Facebook page.

“Trooper Jamo confirmed the operator’s speed at more than double the posted speed limit, 109 miles per hour in a 50 MPH zone,” the post read.

Jamo stopped the operator of the Audi A4 and identified him as Benjamin Gosselin, 19, of Auburn.

Gosselin was cited for criminal speed and failure to produce evidence of insurance. The Androscoggin County District Attorney’s Office will decide if additional charges are warranted, according to the post.

