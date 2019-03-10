GRAY — Jessica Marie Diego, the daughter of James and Catherine Sahl-Diego of Petaluma, Calif., and Kristoffer Pate Mattingly, the son of Joseph Mattingly of Harpswell and the late Cheryl Peterson Mattingly, were united in marriage on a lovely summer day, Aug. 25, 2018, at Merrill House, Pineland Farms, in Gray. Paul Metevier, uncle of the groom, and Dean Greisen, a family friend, officiated at the ceremony.

The bride wore a white lace gown with a champagne underlay and carried a bouquet of mixed flowers.

Matron of honor was Julie Shaw, cousin of the bride. Bridesmaids were Clemence Diego, sister-in-law of the bride, and April Reynolds and Alex Bobbitt, friends of the bride. Olivia Shaw served as the flower girl.

Stephen Peterson, uncle of the groom, performed the duties of best man. Groomsmen were Seth Metevier, cousin of the groom, and Derry Hudspeth and Russell Nordquist, both friends of the groom. Lucas Shaw was the ring bearer.

Following the ceremony a reception was held outdoors and, later, dancing in the barn was enjoyed by all, including relatives from Germany and Italy.

The bride is a graduate of St. Vincent de Paul High School and is currently enrolled at Arizona State University. She is a phlebotomist at Novato Community Hospital.

The groom is a graduate of Lewiston High School and is a HVAC technician at Moore Solar Heating and Cooling in Santa Rosa, Calif.

The couple left for Boston and New York City the day after the ceremony and are now living in Rohnert Park, Calif.

< Previous

Next >