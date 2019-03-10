Evan Lavoie, 10, is pulled by Rebecca Webber’s dog, Frodo, while skijouring Sunday at Leavitt Area High School in Turner. Webber is one of two coaches who has given 15 children Nordic ski lessons over the past five Sundays. The first-year program focuses on having fun on skis through games, such as “Monster in the Middle.” Lavoie is a fifth-grader at Greene Central School. Leavitt Area High School Nordic ski coach Dustin Williamson is the other coach. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)

