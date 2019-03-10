NORWAY — Norway Savings Bank recently promoted five employees: Sharen Breytenback, vice president, controller; Ryan Dillingham, assistant vice president, assistant network manager and administrator; Frank Farrell, assistant vice president, systems administrator and assistant mainframe manager; Jessica Lilly, assistant vice president, Sageworks administrator; and Vincent Osgood, assistant vice president, commercial lending.

Breytenbach joined the bank in 2012 as an assistant vice president of accounting. She has served as treasurer on the board of The Boxberry School an alternative elementary school in Harrison.

Dillingham came to the bank in 2007 in the role of IT help desk support. He has participating on several bank-wide committees and task forces and holds several technical designations, including Certified Virtualization Expert and Certified Ethical Hacker.

Farrell joined the bank in 2013. He is a Microsoft Certified System Administrator, VMware Certified Professional and participated in the bank’s mentoring program. He volunteers his time with the Cub Scouts and, in 2018, was awarded the Lighthouse Award.

Lilly came to the bank in 2007 as a teller in the Naples branch. She was named the NSB Employee of the Year in 2010. In 2014, she was promoted to commercial credit analyst and has earned an associate degree at Central Maine Community College.

Osgood joined the bank in March 2014 as a junior commercial loan officer, primarily serving the Naples, Bridgton and Fryeburg markets. He is a trustee of the Fryeburg Fair, a board member of the Fryeburg Recreation Department and was named co-winner of the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council’s Volunteer of the Year Award.