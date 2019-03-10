CANTON — The Canton Historical Society will host a talk on “Flora for Fauna: Wild Foods and Their Nutritional Value” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, in its building at 25 Turner St. The speaker will be Arthur Haines of the Wilder Waters Community Non-Profit.

Haines will speak on the forgotten species’ diet of Homo sapiens with an emphasis on the historical foods of humans residing in Maine. He will provide examples of the nutritional superiority of wild plants local to Canton and discuss their role in protecting from chronic disease.

Haines will take a look at biological (or historical) norms — patterns of living that define each species on the planet. Whether one is to discuss a wolf, a caribou or an eagle, there are features of these animals’ lives that define them. Given their unique adaptations, they are tailored, through evolution, to living in a particular way (e.g., a caribou cannot enjoy the diet of a wolf). Historical use, lore and native names will be included where appropriate. Examples of eco-conscientious practices of harvesting and evidence-based herbal medicine will be highlighted.

As a forager, ancestral skills mentor, public speaker, botanical researcher and author of “A New Path and Ancestral Plants Volume 1 & 2,” Haines grew up in the western mountains of Maine, a rural area that was home to swift streams known for their trout fishing. He spent most of his childhood in the Sandy River Valley hiking, tracking and foraging.

Haines now lives in Canton at Wilder Waters Community, where he teaches human ecology, focusing on the values of foraging, wild-crafting medicine and primitive living skills. He continues to spend a great deal of his free time practicing his skills as a modern hunter-gatherer.

As a research botanist for the New England Wildflower Society, Haines recently completed a comprehensive flora of the New England region titled “Flora Novae Angliae” and has authored over 20 publications in peer-reviewed journals and books, including naming species of plants new to science. His series of YouTube videos has inspired thousands of people interested in foraging wild edible and medicinal plants. Learn more about Haines at www.arthurhaines.com.

The event is free and open to the public. The venue is handicapped accessible. Refreshments will be served. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The Canton Historical Society is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization devoted to the preservation and celebration of Canton’s heritage and history. For more information about the topic, email [email protected]

