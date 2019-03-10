Arrests

Androscoggin County

*Joshua Rinaldi, 38, of Livermore Falls, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:19 p.m. Friday, on Route 4 in Livermore Falls.

*Gerald Bell, 54, of Standish, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 9:12 p.m. Saturday, on Maine Street in Poland.

*Daniel Jarmuzek, 48, of Lisbon, on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order, 3:21 p.m. Sunday, at 1 Second St.

Lewiston

*Muktar Abdillahi, 41, of Lewiston, on a charge of refusing to sign a violation summons and complaint, 1:08 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Russell and Main streets.

*Alissa Gosselin, 22, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 1:52 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Apple Road and Alfred Boulevard.

*Michael Lugner, 52, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication with injury, 7:59 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Pine and Bartlett streets.

*Kayla Higgins, 24, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 12:04 a.m. Sunday, at 45 Wood St.

*Dale Martin Jr., 27, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for an unpaid fine, 12:30 a.m. Sunday, at 242 Park St.

Auburn

*India York, 26, of Paris, on a charge of theft, 1:09 p.m. Saturday, at Walmart.

*Kassandra Wagg, 24, of Durham, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:12 p.m. Saturday, on Center Street.

