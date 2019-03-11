Tracy Blaisdell of Surry Seafood Co. in Dixfield kneels behind bags and boxes of food and paper items collected at the business from the community March 5-9. The drive was organized by Tamera Richard and included $180 cash. The donations will be given to Servants Heart food pantry in Peru. Blaisdell said she hopes this will help local people in need. “It’s been a tough winter and people are hurting,” she said. Rumford Falls Times photo by Bruce Farrin)

