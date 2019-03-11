AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library will continue its Curious Minds Lecture Series with three presentations featuring home renovation, local history and overseas travel. The Tuesday programs will take place at 2 p.m. in the Androscoggin Community Room.

On April 2, Mike Brakey will review his 10-year attempt to achieve a Net Zero Energy Maine home that produces the same amount of energy it uses. He will cover the elements necessary to shrink a home’s energy footprint include sufficient insulation to make the home air tight, efficient lighting and appliances and an efficient HVAC system while taking advantage of natural resources.

On April 9, local history will come to life as historian Doug Hodgkin explores the visits of presidents and presidential candidates to Lewiston and Auburn. Hodgkin will start with Garfield and go through Trump, although the latter was a visit to Lisbon. He will examine how the visits illustrate how changes in campaigning, technology and election laws affect presidential travel and encourage presidential hopefuls to appear in relatively small cities.

On April 16, travel overseas to France in a program titled “Paris is Always a Good Idea.” Senior College instructor Lucy Bisson will describe the sights and sounds of Paris, Versailles and the Champagne region.

The Curious Minds series is a joint partnership between the Auburn Public Library and the Lewiston-Auburn Senior College.

For more information, visit https://usm.maine.edu/seniorcollege.

