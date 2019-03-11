AUBURN — The City Council cleared the way Monday for the community to ultimately decide the fate of the proposed $125.8 million Edward Little High School as the project heads to a straw poll Wednesday.

The project, with $16.46 million in local costs, will be decided by referendum on June 11.

The council’s 5-2 vote Monday came after some final updates to the project costs, and some attempts to add language to urge city and school staff to work collaboratively to cut costs.

Councilors Belinda Gerry and Leroy Walker voted against the proposed concept design and costs.

The resolve voted on by the council had to be amended Monday when the School Department, after consulting with state education officials, opted to add a second turf field back into the design. The department’s plan is to, if possible, fund the $683,933 field through grants or fundraising.

That last-minute edit did not affect the city’s limit on bonding up to $15 million for the project, with the School Department offering to use up to $1 million in capital improvement funds.

Lisa Sawin, Harriman architect, said the second turf field is noted under “other” on the school budget, where she said at the time construction takes place if the city does not have the money through fundraising, “you don’t do it.”

The entire project cost is estimated at $125.8 million, making it the most expensive school to be built in the state. Of that, $109.34 million would be paid by the Maine Department of Education, and the remaining $16.46 million by an Auburn bond and local fundraising.

The School Committee voted unanimously in favor of the plan last week.

Prior to voting, councilors commented on the project — either with concerns over its potential impact to taxpayers or its importance to the Auburn community.

“I really labored over this,” Councilor Alfreda Fournier said. “I still believe the bulk of our residents can’t afford this.”

Fournier, who ultimately voted in favor, said she did so because city officials were able to shave the price down from the originally proposed $23 million.

Councilor Andy Titus, who had previously opposed the local costs, said going forward the School Department needs to be transparent in letting residents know “what they’re voting for,” and “what it’s going to do to their taxes.”

“At this point, it needs to go to the voters. It’s their turn now,” he said.

Councilor David Young said he heard “fear” from his fellow councilors. He said Auburn is “primed to compete” in Maine, and that the new high school is the last link in making that happen. He said the project will send a strong message to people looking to move.

A few members of the public also spoke prior to the vote, including Elliot Epstein, who voiced opposition to the proposed 1,200-seat auditorium, which is part of the $16.46 million in local costs.

Also included in the local costs is a state-of-the-art athletic complex, more space for programs and parking, and part of the geothermal system.

Epstein, who said he’s been performing and viewing the arts in Lewiston-Auburn for years, questioned whether the Twin Cities can sustain, or profit from, such a large auditorium. He also pointed out that the department did not conduct a market study based on its size proposal.

School officials have said the size of the auditorium is based on the projected enrollment of 1,100, and that they are already working on ways to attract outside renters for the space.

Titus, prior to the council vote, also attempted a series of amendments to the resolve language to urge collaboration between school and city staff, however only one of three such amendments was successful.

That language describes that city staff and the School Department will create a memorandum of understanding on how to best manage the use of the school’s facilities.

The wording to appear on the June ballot will be decided in April.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: