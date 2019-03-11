AUBURN — In a sure sign of warmer weather to come, the city of Auburn has announced the Auburn Farmer’s Market series for summer.

The market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 4 through Oct. 1, in the Rolly’s Diner parking lot at 87 Mill St.

The city seeks vendors to participate in the community marketplace. Vendors will need to provide appropriate insurance, permitting and licenses.

For more information, contact Auburn Farmer’s Market oordinator Kathy Shaw at 207-320-1969 or Sabrina Best at [email protected]

