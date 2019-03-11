BATH — Avner the Eccentric, the brilliant silent master of the art of physical comedy, will perform a hilarious, one-man tour de force show for all ages on the stage of the Chocolate Church Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at 804 Washington St.

Avner Eisenberg will perform his one-man show, “Exceptions to Gravity.” This comedic show is a reminder of the theatrical power that can reside in a single charismatic performer who touches the heart. The show, an intricate quilt of comedy and physical, weaves a spell of poetic simplicity in a show of hilarious predicaments.

Avner has appeared in his solo show on and off Broadway with his hit show, “Exceptions to Gravity.” He played the endearing Holy Man, The Jewel, in the Michael Douglas film, “The Jewel of the Nile,” and performed as a ventriloquist on Broadway in “Ghetto.” His dummy was nominated for a Tony Award. Avner’s show defies the barriers of language and culture and has toured extensively in the U.S. and abroad.

Other notable roles have included a self-titled 1984 Broadway show, an appearance in a 1987 Lincoln Center production of Shakespeare’s “Comedy of Errors.” He has also played both Vladimir and Estragon in productions of Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot,” and costarred with his wife, Julie Goell, in the world premiere of “Zoo of Tranquility.”

He has performed his wordless solo act at numerous festivals, including the Edinburgh Festival, Israel Festival, Festival of American Mime and the International Festival du Cirque in Monte Carlo. In 2004 he sold out the Theatre Fontaine in Paris for three months.

Tickets are on sale now for $25 advance, $30 door, $10 kids. They are available online at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling the box office at 207-442-8455.

