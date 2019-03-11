LEWISTON — A non-conference matchup was no problem for the nationally-ranked Bates College women’s lacrosse team Monday. The No. 21 Bobcats got hat tricks from both Kathryn Grennon and Summer Dias in a 15-3 victory over Plymouth State at Garcelon Field.

Bates (4-2) scored the first seven goals of the game, and held an 8-1 lead at halftime.

After Margaret Smith opened the scoring, Dias and Grennon both got their hat tricks going. Katie Allard then scored, followed by a pair of goals from Sydney Howard. Avery MacMullen gave the Bobcats a 7-0 lead before Sydney Dubois scored the lone Panthers (0-2) goal in the first half. Grennon finished the first-half scoring with her second goal.

Dias scored her second goal to open the second half, and she completed her hat trick just before Grennon did. Both players finished off the feat during a 6-0 Bates run that was sandwiched by Panthers goals by Laura Harrington and Veronyca Daniels.

Jordyn Tveter had two second-half goals for Bates, and Issy Hnat and Gianna DiPinto also scored for the Bobcats. Elsbeth Caulo notched two assists, and Grennon and Kate Loughlin had one apiece.

Rachel Deptula (three saves) started in goal for the Bobcats and Eliza Statile played the second half, making four more saves. Meaghan Allard made six saves for the Panthers to start the game, then Emilee Wargo stopped five shots after halftime.

NESCAC awards

Bates athletes made up half of the New England Small College Athletic Conference’s weekly award winners for this past week. Nolan Collins was named the NESCAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week, and Matt Chlastawa the Men’s Lacrosse Player of the Week. The conference announced the awards Monday.

Collins was a key factor in the Bobcats’ 11-0 road win over Salem State on Saturday, pitching six shutout innings, with just two hits and two walks, while striking out six batters. The win was his first of the season in his second appearance.

Chlastawa filled out the stat sheet in the men’s lacrosse team’s victory over then-No. 1 Wesleyan on Saturday. He scored five goals, assisted on five more and scooped up four ground balls in the Bobcats’ 15-12 victory. The five helpers gave Chlastawa a tie for the conference lead in the category, with 13 in conference play.

