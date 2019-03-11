Preschool Story Time moved to new time

FREEPORT — Preschool Story Time with Gunta has moved to a new time: from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturdays at the Freeport Community Library. May 18 will be the last one this year. Adult supervision required.

The event is free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

Maker Cart has projects for children age 5 and up

FREEPORT — Children are invited to visit the Freeport Community Library Children’s Room to try a variety of activities on the Maker Cart. The self-guided activities vary month to month and may be crafty or science related.

The next event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, for age 5 and up. Adult supervision is required.

The event is free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

Volunteer Fair at Lithgow Public Library

AUGUSTA — A Volunteer Fair will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St. There will be more than a dozen local organizations looking for would-be volunteers.

“We get requests from folks all the time who are looking for an opportunity to volunteer,” said Julie Olson, Lithgow adult services librarian. “There’s clearly a desire in our community for opportunities to help out, and we wanted to give folks the chance to connect with a variety of local organizations who are looking for people just like them.”

From history, hospice, veterans, animals, conservation, literacy and more, there is a match for prospective volunteers. The fair will host organizations like the Red Cross, Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed, the Kennebec Historical Society, Literacy Volunteers of Maine, Beacon Hospice, Kennebec Valley Humane Society, Boys and Girls Club and the Travis Mills Foundation.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the library at 626-2415 or visit www.lithgowlibrary.org.

