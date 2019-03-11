NORWAY — Felt-Stitch-Weave, the fourth children’s workshop in the Careers in Art Series for Kids, will be led by Kimberly Hamlin at The Folk Art Studio at Fiber and Vine, 402 Main St., on Saturday, April 13.

The workshop series is designed to expose children to the processes and professions for visual artists and to open pathways for kids to consider a worthwhile activity and even imagine a dream that becomes a viable profession one day. Register by Saturday, April 6, for the workshop.

Kids will learn to use fiber in all sorts of ways. They will combine colorful wool roving, wool locks, silk fibers and yarn to create their own fabric. They will then use simple hand stitching techniques to embellish the projects. Students can choose to fold their fabric into a wallet/pouch or keep it flat as a wall hanging.

In between tasks, kids can take a break and try weaving on Hamlin’s community loom project. The piece will be finished and on display at Cafe Nomad, 450 Main St, during June.

Hamlin is a fiber artist, designer and dancer living in Western Maine. She co-owns and manages Fiber & Vine, a fiber shop that also specializes in wine. Hamlin has been teaching children dance and other creative arts for over 10 years. She believes in building solid technical foundations and supporting individual creativity and expression.

Workshops are presented for two age groups: 10 a.m. to noon for children ages 6 to 8 and 1 to 3 p.m. for children age 9 and up.

The Western Maine Art Group, The Folk Art Studio, and Fiber & Vine have partnered to bring the workshop series to the Oxford Hills. Scholarships are offered for those with financial need. Workshops cost $35 each or $10 for scholarship recipients.

For more information, scholarship requests and registration, contact fiberandvine.com.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: