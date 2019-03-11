NORWAY — A movement to build robust local food systems is alive and well in Maine. The Western Foothills area is no exception. Whether it’s to support the local economy, to increase the supply of fresh nutritious food to communities, or to reduce the environmental impact of the global food system, many are working to foster a more localized approach to feeding people.

On Wednesday, March 13, Community Food Matters, the Norway area member of the Maine Network of Community Food Councils, will host a forum to discuss the question: “Why does Community Food Matter?,” with the ultimate goal of drafting a community food charter to guide the movement in the future.

A food charter is a statement of community values and a vision for a local food system that individuals and institutions can sign on to. It can provide a consistent framework for discussion by community members and decision-makers to create food-related programs and policy that reflect agreed upon principles and create better access to healthy affordable food. A growing number of communities in Maine, the U.S. and Canada have adopted food charters.

By bringing together diverse community citizens and leaders, CFM will begin the public process of creating a community food charter for the Western Foothills area. This event will be followed by further conversations with the intent to launch the food charter at the Foothills Food Festival on Saturday, Aug. 10.

The forum is open to all community members interested in fostering a healthy local food system. It will be held at the Center of Ecology-Based Economy (CEBE) at 447 Main St. A free shared meal featuring local food will begin at 6 p.m. The conversation will run from 6:30 to 8:30p.m.

Register at the following link: http://bit.ly/communityfoodmatters.

For more information, contact CEBE at 207-739-2101.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: