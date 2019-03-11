BATH — Boston-based guitar virtuoso Patty Larkin returns with guest blues ambassador Robby Simpson on the main stage of the Chocolate Church Arts Center at 804 Washington St. for an evening of blues and urban folk music at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22.

Larkin redefines the boundaries of folk-urban pop music with her inventive guitar wizardry and uncompromising vocals and lyrics. Acoustic Guitar hails her “soundscape experiments” while Rolling Stone praises her “evocative and sonic shading.” She has been described as “riveting” (Chicago Tribune), “hypnotic” (Entertainment Weekly) and a “drop-dead brilliant” performer (Performing Songwriter).

The Associated Press calls Larkin “one of American music’s most distinctive guitarists. Larkin’s delicate yet expressive alto probes matters of the spirit and soul… She pulls listeners in with mantras and searching, Zen-inspired phrases, but brings it down to earth with moments of gentle ache and sweet joy.”

Billboard magazine describes Larkin as “a true triple threat artist,” a paradigm of literate, compelling songwriting, augmented by high production values.

She is an “absolutely stunning guitarist” easily on a par with Bonnie Raitt. She matches her brilliance as a singer-songwriter with her hilarious and personal rapport with the audience, guaranteeing a thoroughly engaging and memorable show.

Guy Davis will open the evening of incredible music and storytelling. He is fondly called “Ambassador of the Blues,” as he is a master blues guitarist and harmonica player. He has taken his music to television (the Conan O’Brien and David Letterman shows), radio (A Prairie Home Companion, Mountain Stage, World Cafe, E-Town), as well as theaters and festivals around the globe.

Davis’ musical storytelling is influenced by artists like Blind Willie McTell and Big Bill Broonzy, and his musicality from artists as diverse as Lightnin’ Hopkins and Babatunde Olatunji. However, there’s one man that Davis most credits for his harmonica techniques, by stealing and crediting from him everything that he could, and that man is the legendary Sonny Terry.

Davis said, “It’s up to all of us to be ambassadors and to spread the music everywhere we can. There’s nowhere that I don’t want to play. When I play, I want some little 8-year-old kid in the front row to have big eyes and say, ‘Hey, I want to do that!’.”

Tickets are on sale for $20 advance and $24 door. They are available online at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling the box office at 207-442-8455.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: