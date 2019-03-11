FARMINGTON — A local man was arrested Friday after a verbal dispute with a family member earlier in the week turned physical.

Philip C. Hutchins, 35, of Farmington was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, Maine State Trooper Travis Luce said.

Hutchins is the director of the Farmington Public Works Department.

The Farmington Police Department received information about a possible incident involving a town department head and asked state police to investigate.

Luce conducted an investigation and spoke to both parties.

The two, Hutchins and his wife, got into a disagreement that turned physical, Luce said.

Hutchins’ wife, who did not report the incident, told police she was put in a headlock around the neck on Tuesday, Luce said. Philip Hutchins said he grabbed her around the waist, he said.

Children were at the residence when the alleged incident happened.

Hutchins was taken to Franklin County Detention Center late Friday. He was released Saturday morning on $500 cash bail.

He is expected to make his first appearance at a Farmington court on March 19.

Town Manager Richard Davis said he could not comment because it is a personnel matter.

There is an ongoing investigation, he said.

A conviction on the charge carries a maximum 364 days in prison.

Philip Hutchins was not immediately available for comment on Monday.

