AUBURN — SeniorsPlus, the designated Agency on Aging for Western Maine, will hold a breakfast to benefit its Meals on Wheels nutrition program. The Fill the Plate Breakfast will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 22, at the Hilton Garden Inn Riverwatch. The breakfast will honor U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, who will be presented the Ikaria Award.

Tickets are $20 a person ($25 at the door) and are available at www.seniorsplus.org or by calling 207-795-4010. Seats are limited and advance registration is recommended.

Proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels of Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties.

Collins will be the keynote speaker in addition to receiving the award, which honors an individual in the community for singular and outstanding contributions toward improving the lives of older adults. Collins will offer personal and professional recollections of her experiences engaging with older adults and how these interactions drive her work.

There is the possibility that the Senate schedule will change and Collins will need to remain in Washington, D.C., for votes but she is scheduled to attend the breakfast.

The breakfast is being presented in conjunction with March for Meals, a national campaign of the Meals on Wheels Association of America.

Last year, SeniorsPlus delivered more than 100,000 meals to almost 800 homebound older adults and adults with disabilities in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties through its Meals on Wheels program. Almost 700 volunteers donate more than 25,000 hours to the program annually.

Each meal provides one-third of the recommended daily allowance of nutrition, a safety check and a visit to vulnerable adults. The majority of the consumers of Meals on Wheels are lower income or on fixed income.

The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older adults and adults with disabilities in the tri-county area to remain at home safely for as long as possible. The majority of older adults (greater than 95 percent in an AARP survey) wish to remain at home until they die. The Meals on Wheels program provides nourishment, socialization and regular safety checks.

