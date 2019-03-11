FARMINGTON — Heidi Hedstrom announces the opening of Hedstrom Tech.

Her business offers hardware repair, assistance with increasing computer performance and speed, connecting and configuring equipment (WIFI routers, printers, etc.), helping organize and safely back up important files such as photos, documents, assisting with new equipment purchasing, and learning how to use it all.

Hedstrom grew up in Farmington and is a graduate of Mt. Blue High School. After working for 20 years in the mental health field, she worked as an IT support technician at the University of Maine at Farmington and Colby College in Waterville. She returned to Farmington in 2016.

For more information, email [email protected], visit hedstromtech.com or call 207-485-0820. Check out her Facebook page: Hedstrom Tech.

