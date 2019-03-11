LEWISTON — The Lewiston School Nutrition Program is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided free to children up to age 18 attending school. Meals are the same for all children who are attending summer programs throughout the city.

Those who are running a summer program at a recreation center, playground, church youth group, park, daycare center or similar program for school-age children may be eligible.

For more information about qualifications, call the Lewiston School Nutrition Program at 207-795-4106. If approved, all meals must be eaten at the approved site, as children are not allowed to remove food from the location, such as schools, recreation centers, parks, playgrounds, daycare centers and churches.

According to federal law, to file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at How to File a Program Discrimination Complaint form at www.ascr.usda.gov/compllaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office; or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992.

Submit the completed form or letter to USDA by mail at U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; fax at 202-690-7442; or email [email protected]

To file a state complaint of discrimination, write Maine Department of Education, Civil Rights Officer, 23 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333 or call 207-624-6875.

