The deed of gift of the Blaine mansion in Augusta to the State of Maine was delivered to Governor Milliken this morning by Mrs. Harriet Blaine Beale. Mrs. Beale called upon Governor Milliken at the executive office and delivered the deed for the property to the State of Maine. While the deed of gift to the state sets forth the desire that the house be used by Maine as a legislative mansion for its governor, it does not stipulate that such be its only use. The State is permitted the use of the property as it seems best fitting, with the added hope by the donor that if it can not be used as an executive mansion that it be dedicated to the military work of the state. The house and the land was the home of James G. Blaine and was given to the state as a memorial to his grandson, Lieut. Walter Blaine Beale who was born on March 22, 1896, and fell in France on September 18, 1918.

50 years ago: 1969 The state legislature congratulated the City of Auburn on the occasion of its 100th anniversary of incorporation and extended its “sincerest hopes and best wishes in its second century.” A resolution adopted by House and Senate described the city as a community of fine homes, educational institutions, municipal facilities, and thriving businesses concerns. Auburn was organized as a town in 1842. It became a city Feb. 22, 1869. 25 years ago: 1994



On March 12 nearly 11,000 Girl Scouts in Kennebec Council and representing ten southern and western Maine counties, will join more than 3,000,000 Girl Scouts nationwide in celebrating the anniversary of Girl Scouting in the United States. The celebration officially begins on Girl Scout Sunday, March 6, kicking off National Girl Scout Week. In addition to honoring its history, this week serves to inform the public of the many unique opportunities and activities the saluting offers to girls and young women.

