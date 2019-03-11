LEWISTON – Lydia I. Cook, 89, a resident of Leeds, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Marshwood Center in Lewiston. She was born June 20, 1929, in Leeds, the daughter of William Leslie Holt and Stella (Wing) Holt.

Lydia was a 1947 graduate of Monmouth Academy. On July 1, 1950 in Lewiston, she married Maurice Cook. He passed away in 2001. She worked as a spinner at Globe Albany and then at Tex Tech Industries in Monmouth. Lydia enjoyed playing bingo, bowling and traveling, but above all she loved spending time with her family. Lydia was an avid Red Sox Fan and faithfully watched their games.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Sawyer and husband Jeffrey of Buckfield; three grandchildren, Gregory Sawyer, Bonnie Sawyer and Travis Sawyer; five great-grandchildren, Cindy Fuller, Chris Fuller, Tasha Jordan, Brandon Jordan, Camee Sawyer; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Maurice Cook, a sister Charlotte Drapper, and a brother James N. Holt.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the Marshwood Center staff for the compassionate care given to Lydia.

Funeral services will held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the BRAGDON ~ FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main St., Monmouth, Maine. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in the spring at Leeds Center Cemetery, Route 106, Leeds, Maine. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

