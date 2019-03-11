PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Stone David Colby, 21, of Lewiston, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of March 5, 2019, in Providence, R.I. Stone was born on April 11, 1997, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, the oldest son of Erick Colby and Karen Storer.

Stone attended Lewiston schools until he graduated from Lewiston High School in 2015. While at Lewiston High School he participated in the Green Ladle Culinary Arts Program and played football and lacrosse. After graduation he went on to attend Johnson and Wales University in Providence, R.I. He had several jobs where he enjoyed working in food service and hospitality and he was working towards eventually opening a restaurant of his own.

Stone was one of a kind. He was always so much fun to be around. His larger than life personality and his contagious smile charmed us all. He was a hard worker, passionate about the things he loved, and he will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives he touched.

Stone is survived by his father Erick Colby, his mother Karen Storer; his brother Tristan Colby and half-sister Madeleine Storer; grandparents Charlene and Chris Diamond, Terry and John Taylor and Walter Shaw; great-grandparents Jackie Larrivee and Anna Shaw; and several cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and countless friends.

You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Stone’s life by visiting his guest book at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

Visitation will be held at Fortin Auburn Thursday, March 14 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral will be celebrated at the funeral home Friday, March 15, at 11 a.m. Committal will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 217 Turner St Auburn 783-8545.

In lieu of flowers,

a remembrance scholarship has been set up and donations can be made

in Stone’s name to:

The Green Ladle, directive for Stone Colby Scholarship

156 East Ave.

Lewiston, ME. 04240

