Charges

Androscoggin County

*Joshua Gilks, 36, of Livermore Falls, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication with prior convictions and operating beyond license restrictions, 6:45 p.m. Sunday in Livermore Falls.

Lewiston

*Dax Catalano, 24, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8 p.m. Sunday at 6 Elliot Ave.

*Briana Czarkowski, 26, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for an unpaid fine, 8:20 p.m. Sunday at 6 Elliot Ave.

*Terra Norton, 35, of South Portland, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid restitution, 1:10 a.m. Monday at Main and Middle streets.

*Naomi Swift, 28, of Augusta, on an unpaid warrant for failure to appear, 1:15 a.m. Monday at Motel 6.

*Nicholas Dore, 26, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 4:35 p.m. Monday at 67 Shawmut St.

*Crystal Wood, 39, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 6 p.m. Monday at 507 Main St.

Auburn

*Katherine McDonough, 22, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 10:10 p.m. Sunday at 178 Main St.

*Roger Gagnon, 47, of Poland, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration, 11:17 p.m. Sunday on Kittyhawk Ave.

*Shayla Sabine, 27, transient, on charges of theft by unauthorized use or taking, theft, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and operating after habitual offender revocation, 8:08 a.m. Monday at 116 Seventh St.

Accidents

Lewiston

*Vehicles driven by Heaven L. Farrington, 25, of Lewiston and Doris M. Soucy, 71, of Lewiston collided at 12:48 p.m. Saturday on Sabattus Street. The 2018 Toyota owned by Farrington was towed and the 2008 Chevrolet owned by Soucy received functional damage.

Auburn

*Vehicles driven by Andrew P. Day, 54, of Lewiston and Phyllis A. Rand, 57, of Lewiston collided at 4:42 p.m. Friday at the Turner Street rotary. The 2004 Volvo owned by Day and the 2012 Nissan owned by Rand received functional damage.

*An unknown person driving a green pickup truck collided with a vehicle driven by Glenn T. Wood, 52, of Auburn and left the scene in the Shaw’s Supermarket parking lot on Center Street at 11:17 a.m. Saturday. The 2015 Toyota owned by Wood received functional damage.

*A vehicle driven by Tina M. Baril, 57, of Auburn collided with a vehicle driven by Rose M. Drapeau, 70, of Mexico while Drapeau was stopped at a red light at 12:53 p.m. Saturday on Court Street. The 2006 Jeep owned by Baril and the 2016 Ford driven by Drapeau and owned by Philip W. Drapeau received functional damage.

*Vehicles driven by Tina Marsh, 51, of Lewiston and Esisombe Kaluta, 21, of Portland collided at 10:28 a.m. Sunday on Riverside Drive. The 2015 Hyundai driven by Marsh and owned by Michael A. Marsh of Lewiston received functional damage and the 2017 Ford owned by Kaluta was towed.

*A vehicle driven by Angelina A. Sanchez-Dow, 29, of Lewiston struck a guardrail at 1:52 p.m. Sunday on Young’s Corner Road after an unknown vehicle entered her lane. The 2009 Kia driven by Sanchez-Dow and owned by Erik G. Dow of Lewiston was towed.

*Vehicles driven by Joseph J. Petruska, 53, of Sabattus and Maggie R. Olivares, 20, of Auburn collided at 2:08 p.m. Sunday on Center Street. The 2011 Chevrolet owned by Petruska and the 2017 Chevrolet owned by Olivares received functional damage.

*Vehicles driven by Sarah L. Libby, 39, of Auburn and Yahye A. Sheikh-Kassim, 23, of Lewiston collided at 3:17 p.m. Sunday on Union Street. The 2004 Toyota owned by Libby and the 2000 Hyundai driven by Sheikh-Kassim and owned by Abdihakim S. Kassim of Lewiston received functional damage.

*Vehicles driven by Leo M. Beliveau, 50, of Auburn and Carly J. Taylor, 26, of Mechanic Falls collided at 3:27 p.m. Sunday on Young’s Corner Road. The 2010 Toyota owned by Beliveau and the 2007 Jeep owned by Taylor received functional damage.

*A vehicle driven by Madison C. Rush, 19, of Lewiston struck a guardrail at 3:53 p.m. Sunday on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge. The 2005 Ford driven by Rush and owned by Nicole K. Rush was towed.

*A vehicle driven by Katelyn B. Ingerson, 17, of Lewiston struck a guardrail at 6:23 p.m. Sunday on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge. The 2007 Dodge driven by Ingerson and owned by Walter A. Reynolds of Lewiston received functional damage.

*A vehicle driven by Kenneth A. Ball, 25, of Lewiston struck a guardrail after Ball hit his brakes to avoid hitting a vehicle in front of him at 7:07 p.m. Sunday on Washington Street. The 2016 Audi owned by Ball received functional damage.

*A vehicle driven by Roger J. Gagnon, 47, of Poland struck a sign in the parking lot of Auburn Crossing at 11:17 p.m. Sunday on Kittyhawk Avenue. Patrol Officer Kenneth Jones said Gagnon was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. The 2017 GMC owned by Gagnon was towed.

