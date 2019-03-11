RUMFORD — The Regional School Unit 10 board voted 12-1 Monday evening to move next year’s fifth-graders to Mountain Valley Middle School in Mexico.

Director Peter DeFilipp of Mexico cast the dissenting vote.

Meroby Elementary School in Mexico and Rumford Elementary School serve students from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade. Moving the fifth-graders will ease overcrowding at both schools.

The plan is to set up five fifth-grade classrooms at the middle school and move three fifth-grade teachers there. There is one open teacher position due to a retirement, and there is a proposal to add a fifth-grade teacher.

One special education teacher would move from Meroby to the middle school, and three special education educational technicians would move from the elementary schools to the middle school.

Fifth-grade technology devices from the elementary schools will be moved to the middle school, including some Mac Books and iPads.

A wireless network upgrade at the middle school will need to be completed over the summer because of greater demand on the system.

Also, an assistant principal position will be added at the middle school.

A proposal for an assistant principal for the elementary schools was cut.

Superintendent Deb Alden said the estimated cost to get the middle school ready is about $18,000.

