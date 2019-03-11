Three people were killed in a head-on vehicle collision Monday on County Road near the town line between Westbrook and Scarborough.

Westbrook Police could not offer many immediate details, but confirmed that a vehicle and a taxi collided and that all three people in the taxi were killed. The driver and lone occupant of the other vehicle was taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries.

A photograph provided by the city shows a silver four-door sedan with severe damage to its passenger side and a black pickup truck with its front-end crumpled.

Police said they were in the process of notifying family members of the victims but would release more information later in the day.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. on Route 22, also known as County Road, near Smiling Hill Farm.

County Road was closed to traffic and motorists were asked to avoid the area, but the road was cleared and reopened by about 10:15 a.m.

There were reports of black ice in many areas Monday morning but it wasn’t yet clear whether road conditions were a factor.

City employees were called out around 1:30 a.m. to salt and sand roads, but were asked to start on roads north of the Presumpscot River, said Westbrook Public Services Director Eric Dudley.

The salt crews were working toward the area of the crash about 6:30 a.m., Dudley said, but it was not immediately clear whether the area of County Road where the crash took place had been treated before the collision.

