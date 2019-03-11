FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington’s celebrated Visiting Writers Series presents award-winning poet, writer and visual artist Mary-Kim Arnold as the next reader. Arnold will read from her work at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, in The Landing in the UMF Olsen Student Center. The reading is free and open to the public and will be followed by a meet and greet with the author.

Arnold’s “Litany for the Long Moment” (Essay Press, 2018), an experimental memoir about her adoption from Korea at the age of 2, has recently been honored by the Asian Pacific American Librarians Association, featured in NPR’s Code Switch 2018 Book Guide, and named by Entropy Magazine as one of the Best Nonfiction Books of 2018. Her poetry collection, “The Fish & The Dove,” is forthcoming from Noemi Press in 2020.

She is the recipient of the 2018 MacColl Johnson Fellowship and the 2017 Fellowship in Fiction from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, for “Nine Men’s Misery,” her novel in progress. She serves on the advisory board for “The Rumpus,” where she edits the occasional column, “Multitudes,” a partnership with VONA/Voices of Our Nation Arts. She co-chairs the board of directors for the feminist art collective, the “Dirt Palace.”

Arnold holds a BA and MFA from Brown University, where she teaches in the Nonfiction Writing Program.

