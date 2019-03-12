AUBURN — Auburn Adult and Community Education is taking registration for spring courses.

Maine Driving Dynamics: It gives drivers the opportunity to improve their defensive driving abilities. Class starts Tuesday, April 2.

Understanding Medicare: The course will review when people are eligible for Medicare benefits, timeline for enrollment, what Medicare covers, what plans are available that work in conjunction with Medicare. Class starts Thursday, May 2.

PIYO: Introduction to Stretch and Flow: Learn elements of pilates and yoga in a flowing, low-impact cardio sequence. Class starts Monday, April 22.

Reiki Level 2: The course is a continuation of the introduction to Usui Reiki Level 1. Learn about the Reiki symbols and how to use them and learn about distance scanning. Class starts Monday, May 20.

PIYO: Introduction to Power and Strength: Learn elements of pilates and yoga in an energizing, low-impact cardio sequence. Class starts Wednesday, April 3.

Ballroom Dancing — Beginning: Learn basic steps for several popular dances. Partner required. Class starts Wednesday, April 3.

Middle Eastern Dance (Belly Dance): Get some exercise and meet other women in the community. Class starts Monday, April 22.

Ballroom Review: For those who have taken a basic beginner class in ballroom and need to brush up. Class starts Wednesday, April 3.

Zumba at Sherwood Heights School: A Latin-inspired dance fitness class of mixed impact dance combined with toning movements. Class starts Wednesday, April 24.

Spring Table Runner: Make a patchwork table runner with tulips appliques. Kits and machine will be provided. Class starts Tuesday, April 2.

Android Phone and Tablet: Learn how to use an android phone or tablet for more than making calls, sending messages or playing games. Class starts Tuesday, May 14.

Digital Photo Uses: Learn what to do with digital photos. Class starts Wednesday, April 24.

iPad and iPhone: Learn how to use an iPad/iPhone device for more than making calls, sending messages or playing games. Class starts Tuesday, April 23.

Call 207-333-6661 or visit www.auburn.maineadulted.org to read the complete course descriptions and to register for the classes.

