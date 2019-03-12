LEWISTON — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine (BBBSMM) invites local businesses, organizations, families and individuals to sign up to Bowl For Kids’ Sake 2019. Local bowling events will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, and Friday, May 3, and from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 4, at Sparetime Recreation.

Teams of bowlers raise funds for youth mentoring programs in Androscoggin, then come out to celebrate their success and have a fun time at the Bowl For Kids’ Sake event.

BBBSMM Executive Director Gwendolyn Hudson said Bowl For Kids’ Sake is the organization’s largest fundraising event, funding more than half of the agency’s operating budget that serves seven counties. The bowling event raises funds to support local school-based mentoring programs in Lewiston and Auburn.

According to Hudson, every Big and Little match the agency creates and professionally supports costs about $1,400 annually. “Funds raised at Bowl For Kids’ Sake play a significant role in supporting matches between college and high school students and their Littles in our school-based programs here — fostering strong and enduring relationships between these Bigs and their Littles.”

“Proceeds from Bowl For Kids’ Sake events make it possible for our agency to provide mentoring services free of charge to children,” said Jennifer Cartmell, Androscoggin manager, “Whether you bowl, volunteer or support an event with a sponsorship, you will be helping a child reach his or her greatest possible potential by connecting them with a Big Brother or Big Sister.”

Businesses and individuals can register a team online at bbbsmidmaine.org, select a desired bowling date/time, form a team of four to five bowlers and create personal fundraising pages where supporters can make safe electronic donations. Bowlers can also download pledge forms to collect donations to bring to the event. Teams that raise $500 or more will receive 2019 Bowl For Kids’ Sake T-shirts at the event and all bowlers can participate in hourly prize giveaways.

Local businesses support Bowl For Kids’ Sake Androscoggin by becoming sponsors, donating prizes and forming teams to participate, but event volunteers are also welcome. Contact Cartmell for more information.

Additionally, Cartmell would welcome the chance to meet with organizations or businesses to discuss BBBS programs and how they can support the event to help local children. Call Cartmell at 207-653-3857 or email [email protected] For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters, visit bbbsmidmaine.org.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: