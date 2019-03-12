Cribbage league results

LEWISTON — Cribbage results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League for the week of March 7:

First place, Val Madore and Jeannine Newcomb; second place, Dennis Gosselin and Larry Lefebvre; third place, Fern Rivard and Roger St.Pierre; fourth place, Charlie Ware and Bob Tremblay; and fifth place, Leo Bergeron and Fran St.Pierre.

Church requests children’s books for pantry

AUBURN — The Auburn United Methodist Church is asking for children’s book donations for the Auburn Food Pantry. The pantry distributes donated food and children’s books from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Thursday at 106 Pleasant St.

The food pantry is sponsored by five local churches and the Good Shepherd Food Bank. It is manned by local volunteers and is open to all residents. It serves over 3,000 families a year.

Books may be dropped off at the UMC, 439-Park Ave., or call 207-782-3972 for information.

Lewiston Democrats to hold session

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Democrats will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the Lewiston Armory. All are welcome to attend.

Lifetree explores millennial generation

LEWISTON — How the millennial generation — people born between 1980 and 2000 — could change the world will be discussed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Lifetree Café, 1919 Lisbon Road at South Lewiston Baptist Church.

The program, “How the Next Generation Will Change the World: Get ready for the millennial revolution,” includes a film featuring millennials sharing how their values will shape culture as they increasingly grow in power and influence.

“This is the generation everyone loves to dump on,” says millennial business executive Roxanne Stone. “But millennials are creative and entrepreneurial—and when they see a problem they want to fix it.”

Admission to the 60-minute event is free.

For more information, contact Travis Burleigh at 207-783-3316 or [email protected]

Veteran to speak on new book

LISBON — Jack Flowers will speak about his new book, “Rat Six,” at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Lisbon Library.

Flowers is a former officer in the Army Corps of Engineers and the former leader of the 1st infantry division Tunnel Rats during the Vietnam War.

This program is free and open to the public.

For more information contact the library at 207-353-6564.

VFW post to meet at Lewiston Armory

LEWISTON — The James B Longley-Normand Dion Post 9150, VFW, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. All members are welcome.

Sodality to elect officers for year

LEWISTON — St. Anne Sodality of Holy Family Prince of Peace Parish will have a membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, in the parish hall. Doors will open at 5:30.

Bingo will be played after a brief business meeting and election of officers. Light refreshment will be served by Flo Marquis.

Save the dates of Wednesday, April 10, for the annual card party and Tuesday, May 7, for the annual dinner at the Green Ladle. For tickets, contact Anita at 207-782-4516.