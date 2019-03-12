BRUNSWICK — All individuals and families are welcome to attend the free and expanded Family Resource Fair to be held at the new St. John’s Community Center, 43 Pleasant St., from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 30.

“This fair gives people the chance to make connections, whether between a family and a youth group, a volunteer and an organization, or an individual and an agency,” said Amy Ford, a faith formation director at All Saints Parish in Brunswick. “It’s a way for the parish to offer community members guidance on how to become involved, supported or collaborative.”

Representatives from over 30 area groups will have a presence at the fair, like summer camps, youth development programs and support services. In addition, free haircuts will be offered to children by local hair salons, and dieticians will be available for nutrition and meal planning.

The event will also feature events like Mad Science’s “Up, Up, and Away Show” at 11 a.m. and a performance by award-winning singer/guitarist Matt Loosigian of Earth Jams from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.

Free refreshments will be available; a variety of items will be raffled off, including tickets and passes to the Maine State Music Theater and the Maine State Aquarium; and tours of St. John’s Catholic School and the new community center will be offered throughout the day.

For more information about the fair, call All Saints Parish at 207-725-2624 or view a promotional flyer, www.portlanddiocese.org/sites/default/files/files/FRF.pdf.

