BETHEL — The eighth annual Western Maine Fly Fishing Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Gould Academy Field House.

This year’s theme is “Young Folks: Energizing the next generation of fly fishers and conservationists,” but there will be plenty there for older folks as well. An expanded exhibition hall will feature more than 40 exhibitors including fly shops, guides and outfitters, sporting camps, fly tiers, rod builders, artists, authors, fishing and conservation organizations, and camp and fishing related accessories and services.

This year they have expanded the seminar and presentation program focusing on topics related to getting the next generation of fly fishers and conservationists energized and involved. There will also be presentations on various aspects of fly fishing, fly tying, stream side entomology, and fly fishing destinations; related conservation issues such as climate change, environmental challenges and habitat restoration; and other topics.

Back again this year will be the indoor casting area for “test driving” new rods. Fly shops and rod reps will have a selection of rods available to try out. Casting instructors will be available to assist young folks, not so young folks, beginners, and more advanced anglers alike improve their casting skills. In keeping with this year’s theme there will be special presentations and casting instruction for young folks scheduled throughout the day.

New this year is the Youth Passport program. Youth ages 5 to 11 and 12 to 16 who visit a variety of exhibitors, complete the required tasks, and return their completed passport will be entered in one of two raffles for complete rod, reel and fly line packages. As always they will have a kids fly tying bench and each child that ties a fly will be entered in a raffle for beginners fly tying kits. A large selection of fishing related items will be included in the silent auction and there will be many raffles held throughout the day on the exhibition floor.

This is Mollyockett Chapter of Trout Unlimited’s primary annual fundraiser and allows them to conduct their cold water conservation, preservation and restoration projects as well as many youth education, adult education and veterans’ fly fishing and fly tying programs.

