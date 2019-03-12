AUBURN — The Androscoggin Historical Society will present a program on the Poland Spring Resort on Tuesday, March 26. Cyndi Robbins and Laura Brown will tell stories about the facilities and its guests at 7 p.m. at the society’s Davis-Wagg Museum on the third floor of the County Building.

Poland Spring Resort has a legendary place in the history of Androscoggin County. A huge hotel, the Poland Spring House attracted vacationers who were the economic and social elite of the country. The resort purchased the Maine State Building of the Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. Other features are the golf course, the chapel, and, of course, the bottling plant.

Robbins has called Poland Spring home since 1971. Starting as a waitress at the age of 16, to becoming owner alongside her late husband Mel, Robbins has given hundreds of tours at Poland Spring and will share her stories and its history.

Brown has been on the property since before she could walk. From volunteering in the museum gift shop at the age of 5 to giving tours at age 13 and now on the board of directors for the Preservation Society, she too has fallen in love with the unique history of Poland Spring.

Admission to the program is free, although donations will be accepted. For more information about the society, call 207-784-0586 or visit www.androhistory.org. Enter the County Building at the side door on Court Street and go to the third floor. An elevator is available.

