LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Central Maine Human Resource Association and the Lewiston CareerCenter, will hold an HR Thursdays seminar Thursday, March 28.

The topis is “Insurance Ins and Outs: What Kinds of Insurances Should You Consider for Your Organization/Business.” It will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the chamber office, 415 Lisbon St.

Steve Dorsey of Cross Insurance in Lewiston will present a checklist of best practices and real-world scenarios. He has been vice president of commercial lines for Cross Insurance for the past 25 years.