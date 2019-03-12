TURNER — Tamra Benson, a senior at Leavitt Area High School, has been selected to receive the 2019 Principal’s Award. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Tamra has consistently demonstrated her willingness to challenge herself. In addition to her rigorous academic course load, she is an active member of the school community, participating in athletics and engaging is many school activities,” said Principal Eben Shaw. He added, “Tamra is dedicated to being successful both in and out of the classroom. Her efforts help her to stand out as a role model for students throughout the community.”

Tamra, Shaw and other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

The Honors Luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler. McGowan and Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the Maine Principals’ Association. An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: