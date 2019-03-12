100 years ago: 1919

Auburn Temperance Reform Club at 178 Main St. will have a special meeting on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. Business connected with the removal to new quarters is to be considered.

50 years ago: 1969

Several meetings were held at Auburn’s city building concerning Auburn’s Centennial celebration. General Chairman M.S. Fitzherbert and Jim King, representing the Rogers Co. of Fostoria, Ohio, the concern which is staging the celebration conducted the meeting. It was reported that the week, of July 19-26 has been designated for the centennial activities and that celebration headquarters will be opened on Court Street April 1 on a part-time basis and about May 1 on a full-time basis. Including among the plans are a spectacular to be staged at Walton Field, the whisker growing contest, which is already underway. a huge parade on the last day on the final Saturday of Centennial Week and a series of special days during the summer period. Also on Tuesday night King and Fitzherbert met with Hugh Garnier, Ralph Skinner, Maurice Morin and Raymond Valerand, who comprise the revenue committee, and working with Auburn historian Skinner, are charged with publishing a souvenir program.

25 years ago: 1994

The Lewiston High School Band, under the direction of Ray Libby. will celebrate Music In Our Schools Month during the week of March 14-19 The LHS band will perform with the Casco Bay Concert Band on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Lewiston Junior High School auditorium.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

