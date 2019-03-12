Maine Senate Democrats unveiled a package of five bills on Tuesday that would attempt to rein in the cost of prescription drugs, including a proposal to create a state commission to regulate drug payments.

Other bills would allow bulk importation of medications from Canada, regulate pharmacy benefit managers – which are middlemen who can exclude certain medications from insurance plans – and create more transparency in drug prices.

The bills follow what some other states have done, including Vermont, which last year approved the bulk importation bill, and Maryland, which has a bill pending that would create a similar oversight commission.

“One piece of legislation cannot solve the prescription drug crisis,” said Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, in a statement. “But by passing a thoughtful and comprehensive prescription drug reform package, Maine can provide some relief to the people of this state and be a leader on this issue for the rest of the country.”

The United States has the highest prescription drug prices when compared to nine other developed nations, including Canada, Australia, Norway and the United Kingdom, according to a 2016 survey by the Commonwealth Fund. Drug prices on average increased 29 percent from 2012 to 2017, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts.

One bill would establish a Prescription Drug Affordability Board to set payment rates that “would apply to purchasers throughout the healthcare system” and require drug manufacturers to justify drug prices if the medications are determined to be “excessively expensive.”

The board would be similar to a public utilities commission, except that its jurisdiction would be prescription drugs.

Vermont’s first-in-the-nation drug importation law still needs a waiver from the federal government that would allow the law to be implemented. Alex Azar, health and human services commissioner under President Trump, recently said that importating medications from Canada would be under consideration. The Maine bill would permit designated wholesalers to purchase drugs from Canada.

Kate Brogan, of Portland, said her 5-year-old son, Nathan, has diabetes, and his insulin drug, Humalog, has increased in price 35 times since 1996, rising from $21 per month to $300 monthly. Brogan said the same drug costs about $30 monthly in Canada. Every year, she hits her out-of-pocket maximum of about $7,000 paying for medications and medical supplies for diabetics.

“The pharmaceutical industry can’t be allowed to continue to make these obscene profits on the backs of families like mine, who have no choice but to pay these outrageous prices for drugs we need to keep our loved ones alive,” said Brogan.

The issue has gained traction recently among Democratic and Republican politicians.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, has sponsored a bill that would allow drug importation from Canada throughout the United States. And U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, recently introduced a bill that would prevent “harmful patent strategies that block new drugs from coming to market.” Collins is also looking at policy solutions that would promote the use of generic drugs as one idea of several under consideration.

Trump has said bringing down the cost of prescription drugs is a goal of his.

But how much the federal government will allow states to tackle the problem remains to be seen.

“We are looking for all the levers we can pull on this issue,” said state Rep. Patricia Hymanson, D-York, co-chair of the health and human services committee. “The federal government is always saying they want states to be innovative.”

Ann Woloson, executive director for Consumers for Affordable Health Care, a health policy advocacy group, said the prescription drug board does not run afoul of federal law, and would serve as a check against excessive drug costs. Drug companies would still be free to set their prices, but the board, in certain circumstances, would set maximum payments.

“We are not setting prices,” Woloson said.

The pharmaceutical industry has opposed similar measures that Maine is proposing, according to Pew.

Andrew MacLean, interim CEO of the Maine Medical Association, which represents doctors before the Legislature, said they haven’t had a chance to review the proposals yet.

“The Maine Medical Association has for years been concerned about the cost of prescription drugs and patient access to prescription drugs,” MacLean said. “So, we applaud the Senate Democrats’ efforts and look forward to working with them on this issue.”

Other bills proposed by Maine Democrats include regulation of pharmacy benefit managers, including requiring transparency and mandating that the managers pass along drug manufacturer rebates to consumers, and initiatives to mandate drug pricing transparency. Another bill would permit individuals to import drugs from Canada.

