BRUNSWICK — Maine State Music Theatre is partnering with six local libraries from April 1 through July 13 to inspire readers to discover or become reacquainted with Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Treasure Island.” The novel inspired the theater’s upcoming show, “Treasure Island: A Musical Adventure.”

The interdisciplinary project includes a series of free programs at Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick, Patten Free Library in Bath, Topsham Public Library, Orr’s Island Library in Harpswell, Wiscasset Public Library and Cundy’s Harbor Library in Harpswell.

Creative programs include “Treasure Island” displays at each library, targeted reading lists and study guides, book discussions and film showings of the various cinematic versions of “Treasure Island.” In addition, each of the libraries is centering its comprehensive summer reading program on pirates and other related themes, and will create a host of children’s and family activities.

A full list of activities is available by visiting www.msmt.org.

Maine State Music Theatre will produce the East Coast premiere of “Treasure Island: A Musical Adventure,” written by Clark and Fulton Theatre’s Marc Robin, June 26 to July 13. Information about the show and tickets is available at msmt.org or by calling 207-725-8769.

Highlights of events planned at a few local libraries include:

Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St, Brunswick, www.curtislibrary.com.

Tuesday, May 7 — Showing of the 1950 Disney movie “Treasure Island” followed by a talk with Clark at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 — Book discussion with Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, July 3 — MSMT’s Peek Behind the Curtain panel featuring cast and others from the production of “Treasure Island: A Musical Adventure” at noon.

Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath, www.patten.lib.me.us.

Wednesday, June 12 — “The Two Sides of Robert Louis Stevenson,” a discussion with David Ingmundson, teacher of reading, design workshop at Morse High School and instructor of English composition at Southern Maine Community College, at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11 — “Pirates and Lost Treasure of Coastal Maine” presented by author and pirate re-enactor Greg Latimer will offer insightful and factual information about pirates at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4. Pirate-themed film series starting at 6:30 p.m. , with the 1934 version of “Treasure Island.”

Thursday, June, 27 — Adventuring pirate fun for ages 5 and older with Greg Latimer of Red Cloak Tours at Gazebo and Library Park from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Ice cream social to follow.

Topsham Library, 25 Foreside Road, topshamlibrary.org.

Friday, July 12 — Showing of the film “The Muppets Treasure Island” and a talk with Clark at 2:30 p.m.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: