SOUTH PARIS — The Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce Membership Committee announces that Mt. Abram Family Resort in Greenwood is the recipient of its January Business of the Month Award.

Mt Abram has made great strides this season with the commitment from a group of new investors and a restructuring of its ticket pricing in order to make skiing more attractive and affordable for families and visitors of all ages. The resort has acquired inventory and equipment for its on-mountain ski tune-and-rental shop and has completed renovation and construction of facilities and buildings on the mountain.

It has been in operation since 1960.

