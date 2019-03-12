NEWRY — Selectmen decided Tuesday night to hold a straw vote in June to gauge residents’ opinions on changing the annual town meeting from March to May.

Resident Kelly Scott suggested the change so the town would have a better idea of the annual property tax rate, which is based in part on the School Administrative District 44 budget prepared in May.

In another matter, Jim Largess was unanimously approved as chairman of the Board of Selectmen, taking over from Gary White.

White, who was re-elected to the board last week, said he thought it best if the chairman’s position was “passed around” among the three members.

