FARMINGTON – Gene R. Judkins, 85, of Farmington, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019, at Sandy River Center in Farmington, surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born on April 6, 1933, the son of Gerald and Bertha Judkins, at the family farm in Beans Corner.

Gene was a 1951 graduate of Wilton Academy, and then served in the 82nd Airborne of the U. S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He then returned to Maine when he met and wed Carol L. Tutty of Wilton on Sept 8, 1955.

Gene attended Husson College in Bangor, earning a BS in Accounting in 1961. After his graduation, the family moved back to Wilton, and Gene worked at G.H. Bass, owned a grocery store on Main Street in Wilton, at K & H Foster in Wilton, and then back to G.H. Bass as a foreman of the hand sewing department for many years. Gene traveled to Europe and South America demonstrating hand sewing for Timberland before his retirement. He was also a long time member of the Odd Fellows.

Gene was a beloved and loving husband of 63 years, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years at the family camp in Salem, spending time and riding with his family and friends, playing cards, feeding the birds and squirrels, and gardening. He also enjoyed genealogy and his family loved to watch him dance with his wife and solemate, and they enjoyed many evenings with friends at the VFW Hall in Jay.

Gene is survived by his wife Carol Judkins of Farmington, sister Millicent Marble of Wilton; daughter Jo-Ellen Nelson and husband Rick of Durham, sons Gary Judkins of Wilton, and Mark Judkins of Buxton; and many beloved grandchildren; great grandchildren; nephews, and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents; his son Kris; sister Geraldine Durrell; brother, Lauriston (Stub) Richards; and his cherished dog, Bree.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for later in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scoot’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

In lieu of flowers,

the family would like to request that donations

be made to the:

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

