FARMINGTON – Romaine S. Hutchinson, 88, of Weld, died Thursday afternoon March 7, 2019, at Franklin Memorial Hospital. She was born May 6, 1930, in Weld, a daughter of Leon and Dorothy (Swett) Winter.

She graduated from Weld High School in June of 1948 and continued her education at Pelletier School of Beauty Culture in Lewiston, graduating on March 18, 1949. She operated the Weld Beauty Parlor in the Summer of 1949. She moved to Weymouth, Mass. that fall and boarded with friends and worked in the Raytheon factory until Dec. of 1951. She then returned home to Weld and married her high school sweetheart and life partner, Edmund Hutchinson on Dec. 30, 1951. He was serving in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Camp Picket, Va. She returned with him and they lived in Kenbridge, Va. until he shipped out for Korea. Edmund was discharged on Dec. 1, 1952. They lived in Lexington, Mass. for 18 months while Edmund went to a trade school in Boston. They moved back to their beloved hometown of Weld to make their home for the rest of their lives.

She was a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was a member of the Weld Congregational Church, UCC; the Weld Franklin County Homemakers and the Ladies Church Aid. She enjoyed the simple things in life: a hug, a smile, a flower garden, a campfire at the lake with family, the mountains and the sunsets, forest animals and birds… best of all, anytime spent with her grandchildren was #1!

Romaine is survived by her husband of 67 years, Edmund, of Weld; their three sons, Glenn Hutchinson and his wife Janet of Oakland, Kim Hutchinson and his wife Tracy of Dixfield, and Trent Hutchinson and his wife Julie of Pownal; seven super special grandchildren, Isaac, Jacob and Josh Hutchinson, Kyle and Katie Hutchinson, and Abbie and Kallie Hutchinson; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; a brother Almon Winter, a sister June Vining, two sisters-in-law Muriel Wadleigh and Pauline Winter, two brothers-in-law Hiram Vining and Everett Wadleigh; a nephew Barry Wadleigh and a niece, Betty Wadleigh.

Public memorial services will be held Saturday morning March 16 at 11 a.m. from the Weld Congregational Church. Following services, a reception will be held at the Weld Town Hall. Private family committal services will be held in the springtime at Center Hill Cemetery, Weld. To celebrate her life, please dress in bright spring colors and /or floral patterns. You are invited to share a memory or kind word on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com, where a video tribute will also be available. Cremation and memorial service arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls R.d (Rtes. 2 & 27), Farmington.

Her family suggests

memorial gifts be

given to the:

Weld Extension

c/o Weld Town Office

23 Mill St.

PO Box 87

Weld, ME 04285

< Previous

Next >

filed under: