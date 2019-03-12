OXFORD — The Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce will hold its 42nd annual meeting and awards banquet starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Oxford Casino Hotel, 777 Casino Way.

A social hour and entertainment will be followed by introductions and a buffet dinner, with keynote speaker Rep. Jared Golden, D-Lewiston, to follow. The business and community awards presentations round out the evening.

The Chamber announces the following awards:

Business of the Year: Androscoggin Home Health Care + Hospice of Norway.

Community Service Award: Cyndi Robbins.

Employee of the Year: Barbara Hooper, Maine Veterans Home of South Paris.

Rising Star Award: Wicked Water Graphics.

Tickets are $55 per person. Reservations are requested by March 22 and can be made at: oxfordhillsmaine.com, [email protected], or by calling 207-743-2281.

