Charges
Androscoggin County
*Katherine Freve, 25, of Lisbon, on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal threatening, 3:20 a.m. Tuesday at 49 Wing St.
*Mark Childs, 51, of Poland, on an outstanding warrant, 10:05 a.m. Tuesday at 40 Pleasant St. in Auburn.
*Francis Gurschick, 40, of Greene, on a probation hold, 12:06 p.m. Tuesday at 190 Middle Road in Sabattus.
*James Barrington, 28, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2:25 p.m. Tuesday by the Maine Parole & Probation Office.
Lewiston
*Taylor Arnold, 26, transient, on an outstanding warrant, 7:20 p.m. Monday at 85 Pine St.
*Andrew Hewsler, 28, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant, 7:08 a.m. Tuesday at 75 Walnut St.
*Angela Smith, 42, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant, 4:31 p.m. Tuesday at 125 Ash St.
*Monica Dube, 44, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant, 4:55 p.m. Tuesday on Lisbon Street.
*Brandon Lavoie, 24, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation, 5:13 p.m. Tuesday on Lisbon Street.
Auburn
*Deandre Johnson, 25, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 1:42 p.m. Tuesday on Mechanics Row.
Accidents
Lewiston
*An unknown vehicle struck a legally parked one owned by Heather L. Budesheim of Lewiston between 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday on Cottage Street. Her 2005 Subaru was towed.
*A vehicle driven by Christopher N. Bryant, 42, of Lewiston struck Yehe Yan, 20, of Lewiston as Yan walked onto Main Street at 4:43 p.m. Monday. Yan suffered minor injuries and declined to be taken to the hospital. The 2009 Hyundai owned by Bryant was not damaged.
