DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Woman’s Literary Union is pleased to offer a $500 scholarship to a graduating senior from a high school in Androscoggin County who intends to pursue studies in the arts or literature. The recipient will be selected on the basis of scholarship, citizenship and financial need. The stipend will be sent to the student after he or she has successfully earned a 2.0 or better grade point average for the first semester of college work.

To receive a scholarship application, students should contact their high school guidance counselor. All interested senior students are encouraged to apply. Applications must be postmarked by Tuesday, April 30.

Sun Spots, thank you for the opportunity you give to so many individuals and organizations to share information and requests with members of the community.

—Judy, Auburn

ANSWER: This organization is at 19 Elm St. in Auburn. Its mission is to advance the intellect, culture and education of its members and the community, and to preserve the Foss Mansion.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The seventh annual Bridge the Gap Race takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, on Main Street in Bucksport. It seeks volunteers to help at water stations along the course, registration, bib pickup and more. It’s fun and easy to do, and it is a wonderful way to help welcome the 600 runners to Bucksport. The Bridge the Gap Race is a project of Main Street Bucksport and Crow Athletics.

There is a a 3-mile and a 10-mile race and both finish on Main Street in Bucksport after crossing the iconic Penobscot Narrows Bridge. Limited spaces for runners are still available. More information can be found at http://www.crowathletics.com/bridge-the-gap. If you are interested, call 207-479-3933 or email [email protected]

— Brook, Bucksport

ANSWER: Although this event is out of our readership area, I know there are thousands of avid runners in the L-A area who are looking for new challenges and new friends! I have a daughter who is a runner and she travels all over New England to participate in races, especially if it involves fundraising for a charity. So sign up, form a car pool and get busy training for this big event!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have another “make my day” item to pass along. A very thoughtful gentleman paid for my groceries at Hannaford in Auburn a couple weeks ago. I didn’t get to thank him so I hope he reads the Sun Journal. It made my day and I will definitely pay it forward.

— Sandra, Auburn

ANSWER: There seems to be a movement going on in the L-A area to spread these acts of kindness that include paying for another’s groceries, coffee and restaurant meals! All I can say is “Bravo!” to all the generous people out there in Sun Spots Land, and let’s keep this going!

